Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Spar highlights vegan-friendly wine with new range

Merril Boulton · 04 November, 2019

Spar has added to its vegan-friendly wine offering with its new Vine & Bloom wine range. The Vine & Bloom wines have been developed in close collaboration with long-term supplier partner, Cantina di Sociale Soave, based in Northern Italy, focusing on popular grape varieties including, Pinot Grigio, Merlot and a Rose. This is the first wine range from Spar that highlights its vegan friendly attributes on the front label.

Currently, more than 70% of Spar’s own-label wine range is vegan-friendly, including all sparkling wines and champagne. Vegan labelling has also been made clearer on the back label for consumers. From 2021 onwards, it is Spar’s aim for its entire private-label wine range to be vegan-friendly.

The Vine & Bloom Range RSP is £6.50 and it launches on promotion at £5.50 until the end of January.

Philippa Carr, master of wine at Spar UK said: "At Spar we have sold vegan-friendly wines for some time. We are seeing more and more producers taking note of the changing consumer trends and the range offers customers three tasty and excellent value-for-money wines.”

Matt Fowkes, wine trading manager at Spar UK adds: “We are expanding our fantastic wine range at SPAR with a new vegan-friendly range. We have sourced these three great wines from a long-term partner, with whom we collaborated with on this project. The Vine & Bloom range is not just a ‘vegan wine’ range, it is a selection of three great wines that happen to be vegan friendly and is now available for all to enjoy. For the future, we are currently working closely with all our suppliers with an aim for all our own label wines to be vegan friendly from 2021 onwards.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Half of Brits unconvinced by electric cars

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News