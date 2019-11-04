Millennium - the latest display cabinet from ISA

Merril Boulton

ISA has released a new version of its most popular ice cream/gelato display cabinet, the Millennium. Distributed by Taylor UK, the company says the new cabinets are equipped with advanced technology, excellent build quality, and are more durable, innovative, and sustainable than previous models.

“The Millennium is a fabulous new product," says David Rees, marketing manager at Taylor UK. “Not only is it energy-saving and easy to clean, its sleek design means it looks stunning. With the massive interest in ice cream and gelato, we expect it to make a big impact.”

He said the refrigeration system offers caterers sustainable technology, with all models using R290 propane, which is environmentally friendly and fully compatible with European standards. The optional Dual Temperature function allows the gelato display cabinet to switch temperature easily to become a pastry display cabinet.

Retailers can choose between either a curved or straight front glass panel and, with the narrower upper glass supports, allowing customers greater opportunity to see the products on display. The rear curtain, with magnetic closing and side runners, means operators can open the cabinet easily with one hand. The front glass is equipped with hermetic seals and the curtain with side runners helps caterers save energy by reducing heat loss as well as minimising the risk of external contamination. To help caterers manoeuvre the display cabinet it is equipped with rear brake casters, height-adjustable feet, and rear handles.

Taylor UK is part of the Hubbard Taylor Group (HTG Trading Ltd) and is the exclusive distributor of the Taylor, Frigomat, Prática and Quality Fry ranges in the UK, and a preferred supplier of ISA and TurboChef equipment.

