Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Millennium - the latest display cabinet from ISA

Merril Boulton · 04 November, 2019

ISA has released a new version of its most popular ice cream/gelato display cabinet, the Millennium. Distributed by Taylor UK, the company says the new cabinets are equipped with advanced technology, excellent build quality, and are more durable, innovative, and sustainable than previous models.

“The Millennium is a fabulous new product," says David Rees, marketing manager at Taylor UK. “Not only is it energy-saving and easy to clean, its sleek design means it looks stunning. With the massive interest in ice cream and gelato, we expect it to make a big impact.”

He said the refrigeration system offers caterers sustainable technology, with all models using R290 propane, which is environmentally friendly and fully compatible with European standards. The optional Dual Temperature function allows the gelato display cabinet to switch temperature easily to become a pastry display cabinet.

Retailers can choose between either a curved or straight front glass panel and, with the narrower upper glass supports, allowing customers greater opportunity to see the products on display. The rear curtain, with magnetic closing and side runners, means operators can open the cabinet easily with one hand. The front glass is equipped with hermetic seals and the curtain with side runners helps caterers save energy by reducing heat loss as well as minimising the risk of external contamination. To help caterers manoeuvre the display cabinet it is equipped with rear brake casters, height-adjustable feet, and rear handles.

Taylor UK is part of the Hubbard Taylor Group (HTG Trading Ltd) and is the exclusive distributor of the Taylor, Frigomat, Prática and Quality Fry ranges in the UK, and a preferred supplier of ISA and TurboChef equipment.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Half of Brits unconvinced by electric cars

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News