Harvest Energy in deal to develop network of Total-branded sites

John Wood · 05 November, 2019
Total & Harvest Energy logos

A new network of Total-branded service stations is planned for the UK by Harvest Energy after it entered into an agreement with the multinational oil company.

The deal will enable Harvest Energy, a member of the Prax Group, to develop its network of service stations with the support and expertise of Total, and to secure its fuels supply.

The first Total service station is scheduled to open before the end of year in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, with further deployments in 2020.

The Total outlets will offer public and business customers the company’s full line-up of fuels and lubricants, as well as a broad range of products and services, including EV charge points.

The agreement will also ensure closer co-operation for fuel supply, domestically with the Lindsey Oil Refinery in Lincolnshire, and internationally through Total’s trading portfolio.

“We are delighted with this alliance with Harvest Energy, where we offer our partner reliable supply and customers gain access to our wide range of products and services,” commented Benoît Luc, senior vice president, Europe in Marketing & Services at Total.

“We are pleased and excited that we have signed this partnership agreement with Total,” added Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of the Prax Group. “It is the culmination of many years of solid cooperation between our respective companies and I am sure that it will be extremely beneficial for all concerned.”

He said Harvest Energy would capitalise on Total’s expertise to achieve its growth targets over the coming years, and it was expected that the network’s appeal and services would lead to new partnerships with operators of dealer-owned service stations.

Harvest Energy was ranked fifth in the most recently published Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies with 88 sites trading under the Harvest Energy, BP, Essar, Esso, Gulf, Jet, Shell and Texaco brands.

