EV charging company Pivot Power bought by EDF Group

The energy giant EDF Group has acquired the British start-up company Pivot Power, which was developing plans for battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

This move will enable EDF, which already claims to be the largest low carbon electricity producer in the UK, to become a leader in battery storage.

Now a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, Pivot Power has an extensive portfolio of projects across more than 40 locations throughout the country. There are plans to install batteries connected directly to the high-voltage transmission system – with a total capacity of up to 2GW.

The first two storage projects at Kemsley (Kent) and Cowley (Oxford) have land, planning and grid connection agreements in place and are expected to be commissioned in 2020. As part of its projects, Pivot Power will develop a private wire infrastructure to enable, among other opportunities, the development of mass rapid charging points across the UK.

Each of Pivot Power’s projects has the potential to host a battery capable of exporting 50 MW of power and to provide support for hundreds of rapid EV chargers.

The acquisition is in line with the EDF Electric Mobility Plan, to become the leading electric mobility company by 2022 in the UK, France, Italy and Belgium. Beyond this date, the group’s goal is to provide power for 600,000 electric vehicles and providing 75,000 charging points.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group’s senior executive vice president, Renewable Energies and chairman & CEO of EDF Renewables, said: “This new acquisition of smart electricity storage and electric vehicle charging systems player is strengthening our expertise globally. Thanks to the skills developed within this specific field of electricity, the Pivot Power team will be a great addition to EDF. This is another positive step in the rollout of the group’s electricity storage and mobility plans.”

Simone Rossi, EDF Energy CEO, said: “Battery storage and electric vehicles are two key technologies which will help lower carbon emissions, alongside generation from renewables and nuclear. The acquisition of Pivot Power shows EDF is investing in a wide range of projects to deliver the huge shift to low carbon energy the UK will need to reach net zero by 2050.”

Matt Allen, co-founder and CEO of Pivot Power, said: “Pivot Power’s purpose from the start has always been to accelerate the UK’s transition to a cost-effective, reliable, low-carbon energy system and in parallel fast-track the rapid adoption of clean transport. EDF Renewables shares our vision and of course brings the expertise, resources and platform to make this a reality.”

