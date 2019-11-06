Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EV charging company Pivot Power bought by EDF Group

John Wood · 06 November, 2019
electric car charging

The energy giant  EDF Group has acquired the British start-up company Pivot Power, which was developing plans for battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

This move will enable EDF, which already claims to be the largest low carbon electricity producer in the UK, to become a leader in battery storage.

Now a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, Pivot Power has an extensive portfolio of projects across more than 40 locations throughout the country. There are plans to install batteries connected directly to the high-voltage transmission system – with a total capacity of up to 2GW.

The first two storage projects at Kemsley (Kent) and Cowley (Oxford) have land, planning and grid connection agreements in place and are expected to be commissioned in 2020. As part of its projects, Pivot Power will develop a private wire infrastructure to enable, among other opportunities, the development of mass rapid charging points across the UK.

Each of Pivot Power’s projects has the potential to host a battery capable of exporting 50 MW of power and to provide support for hundreds of rapid EV chargers.

The acquisition is in line with the EDF Electric Mobility Plan, to become the leading electric mobility company by 2022 in the UK, France, Italy and Belgium. Beyond this date, the group’s goal is to provide power for 600,000 electric vehicles and providing 75,000 charging points.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group’s senior executive vice president, Renewable Energies and chairman & CEO of EDF Renewables, said: “This new acquisition of smart electricity storage and electric vehicle charging systems player is strengthening our expertise globally. Thanks to the skills developed within this specific field of electricity, the Pivot Power team will be a great addition to EDF. This is another positive step in the rollout of the group’s electricity storage and mobility plans.”

Simone Rossi, EDF Energy CEO, said: “Battery storage and electric vehicles are two key technologies which will help lower carbon emissions, alongside generation from renewables and nuclear. The acquisition of Pivot Power shows EDF is investing in a wide range of projects to deliver the huge shift to low carbon energy the UK will need to reach net zero by 2050.”

Matt Allen, co-founder and CEO of Pivot Power, said: “Pivot Power’s purpose from the start has always been to accelerate the UK’s transition to a cost-effective, reliable, low-carbon energy system and in parallel fast-track the rapid adoption of clean transport. EDF Renewables shares our vision and of course brings the expertise, resources and platform to make this a reality.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Mazda commits to diesel engines

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News