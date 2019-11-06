Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sales of alternatively fuelled cars grow despite market decline

John Wood · 06 November, 2019
Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling car model
Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling new car
  (Photo:  )

UK new car registrations were down 6.7% in October when compared with the same month last year, but sales of alternatively fuelled vehicles reached record levels, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 143,251 cars were sold last month, 10,348 fewer than were registered a year ago. Sales of new diesel cars were particularly bad hit, down 28.3% from 48,381 to 34,666, with market share falling from 31.5% to 24.2%.

Petrol car sales were also down falling 3.2% from 92,348 to 89,371, but there market share increased from 60.1% to 62.4%.

One positive area was alternatively fuelled vehicles which reached a new high at 9.9% market share, up from 6.9% a year ago. The star performers were mild hybrid electric vehicles, with sales up 378.1% to 3,251 and a market share of 2.3% and battery electric vehicles up 2.2% to 3,162 and a market share of 2.3%

For the year to date, the new car market remains in decline, down 2.9% on the first 10 months of 2018, with total sales of 2,005,522 compared with 2,062,419 a year ago.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The growth in alternatively fuelled cars is very welcome, showing increasing buyer appetite for these new technologies. The overall market remains tough, however, with October now the year’s eighth month of decline and in need of an injection of confidence.

“Whether the general election delivers a bounce to the economy remains to be seen but, with attractive deals and an ever-greater choice of low, ultra-low and zero-emission models arriving in the UK’s showrooms, consumers have every incentive to consider buying a new car.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Mazda commits to diesel engines

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News