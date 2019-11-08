Tuffins Supermarket signs up for five further years with Nisa Retail

John Wood

The independent retailer Tuffins Supermarket has signed a new contract with Nisa Retail, committing its future to the buying group.

The fourth-generation convenience retailers in mid-Wales, who operate three sites – the Craven Arms supermarket, Builth Wells forecourt and mini-supermarket and Welshpool forecourt and supermarket – have pledged their business to Nisa for the next five years.

Harry Delves, commercial director for Tuffins, said the decision to continue working with Nisa was an easy one to make and continues the longstanding relationship between Tuffins and Nisa which began in 1982, making the Delves family one of the longest-serving Nisa partners.

“We’re very happy with our relationship with Nisa and, with the unrivalled own brand offer now available from the Co-op, we don’t believe there is anything else out there that works for us,” he said.

“The range and variety available to us through Nisa, that blends so well with our local suppliers, makes Nisa the right choice for us and we are glad to be committing our future to Nisa.”

Head of key accounts at Nisa, Vicky Lockie, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Paul, Harry and Phil have chosen to remain loyal to Nisa and that we will continue working with them and supporting them to help grow their business.

“Tuffins really is a winning formula and it makes me very proud that this fantastic retailing family have committed to a further five years working with Nisa Retail.”

