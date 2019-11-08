UNITI Expo 2020 unveils line-up of cooperation partners· 08 November, 2019
UNITI expo 2020 has announced that a total of 16 cooperation partners will make their industry expertise available to the trade show, which will be taking place in Stuttgart on May 26-28.
In addition to a growth in the number of exhibitors, UNITI expo has secured four new cooperation partners for 2020.
Existing partners such as Cecod, Coca-Cola, CompetenceCenter, eurodata, GenussGarten, Hack, Lantzerath-Group, Lekkerland, PayTec, PMW, Sonax and Tank & Rast will be joined by four new names – Franke, Kärcher, NSI and PDI.
“The presence and input of our partners will further enhance the value of our leading trade fair,” said Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff.
“With these strong brands at its side, UNITI expo can look forward to a positive future and further success at the fair.”
