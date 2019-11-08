Jelly Belly expands range of Harry Potter products

John Wood

Jelly Belly, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products, has extended its Harry Potter range in time for Christmas.

New products include the Voldemort Wand (made of chocolate, with a spell sheet included), rrp £9.80; the Hogwarts Ticket Chocolate Bar 42g, rrp £4.40; Magical Sweets 59g, rrp £3.07; the Knight Bus 112g, rrp £16; and Crest Tins (one for each Hogwarts house), rrp £4.50.

The triple-decker Knight Bus contains sweets and can be re-used as a piggy bank.

0800 018 4416

www.jellybelly.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: