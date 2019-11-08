Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jelly Belly expands range of Harry Potter products

John Wood · 08 November, 2019

Jelly Belly, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products, has extended its Harry Potter range in time for Christmas.

New products include the Voldemort Wand (made of chocolate, with a spell sheet included), rrp £9.80; the Hogwarts Ticket Chocolate Bar 42g, rrp £4.40; Magical Sweets 59g, rrp £3.07; the Knight Bus 112g, rrp £16; and Crest Tins (one for each Hogwarts house), rrp £4.50.

The triple-decker Knight Bus contains sweets and can be re-used as a piggy bank.

0800 018 4416

www.jellybelly.co.uk

Digital Edition

