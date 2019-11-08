Aryzta adds a Vegan Mince Pie Tart to its festive range

John Wood

Aryzta has introduced a Vegan Mince Pie Tart, comprising a vegan pastry shell filled with mincemeat and topped with a golden nutty crumble.

Also available are the Turkey & Chardonnay Slice and the Christmas Cracker Roll, which has all the Christmas dinner favourites wrapped in a butter pastry with a sage crumb topping.

“The run up to Christmas provides a major opportunity for retailers to maximise their in-store bakery and food-to-go profits. We’re enabling retailers to use our high margin, limited-edition products with delicious seasonal flavours to capitalise on the festive feel good factor at a time when shoppers want to indulge,” said Paul Maxwell, marketing manager at Aryzta Food Solutions UK.

0844 499 3311

www.aryztafoodsolutions.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: