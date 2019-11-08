Country Choice introduces Christmas Jammy Shortbreads· 08 November, 2019
Joining Country Choice’s festive line-up this year are Christmas Jammy Shortbreads, which are individually wrapped jam-filled biscuits decorated with either a Christmas bell or a Christmas tree.
Available in mixed cases of two x eight, the biscuits have an rrp of £1.49. Also new are individual Chocolate Yule Cakes, rrp £1.49, and bite-sized Chocolate Orange Funtime Donuts, four for £1.29, plus a Crumble Topped Mince Pie, packed in 24s with an rrp of £1.49.
01689 301201
