Unilever adds chocolate and orange ice cream variants

John Wood

Unilever is bringing chocolate and orange to its Magnum, Carte D’Or and Viennetta brands, ahead of the festive season.

They will be available as Magnum Mini Chocolate & Orange 6 x 55ml multipack, with an RRP of £3.93, Viennetta Limited Edition Chocolate & Orange (650ml,320g) with an RRP of £1.84, and Carte D’Or Chocolate & Orange (1000ml/560g) with an RRP £4.12.

Andre Burger, VP ice cream and snacking, Unilever UK&I, commented: “Chocolate and orange is a classic combination at Christmas time, and has been a festive family favourite for years. But over the past couple of seasons, searches for chocolate orange products have increased by a whopping 55%.

“To help retailers get in on the act, we’ve brought the classic flavour to three fun and festive ice cream products that are sure to be a sell-out this season.”

