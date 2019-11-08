Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Green Monkey wins listing across 50 Euro Garages sites

John Wood · 08 November, 2019

Green Monkey has signed a deal that will see its CBD (cannabidiol) infused soft drink available in more than 50 of Euro Garage’s forecourts, and is hoping to roll them out across its entire estate in 2020.

According to Green Monkey, it is the first time that a major forecourt operator has stocked a CBD drink across its stores.

Serge Davies, CEO of Green Monkey, commented: “The idea behind Green Monkey came from a visit to a garage forecourt when I couldn’t find anything to drink that wasn’t a stimulant, so it’s great that Green Monkey is going back to where the idea all started. Partnering with Euro Garages will allow their dedicated and returning customers to try something new and completely different to what they will have tried before.

“As a group, Euro Garages know how to retail to their customers so we expect this deal to work for both parties. It’s an exciting time for both companies as we continue to grow and hopefully this is the start of a great future together.”

Rafiq Patel, convenience retail manager for the UK at EG Group, added: “Here at Euro Garages we always look to offer our customers quality products which improves the customer experience across our estate.

“The team at Green Monkey approached us and having seen the demand for CBD drinks increase exponentially over the past few months we are delighted to be offering their products across an initial 50 sites. Green Monkey’s professionalism, drive and enthusiasm for their products are second to none and we are sure that our customers will enjoy their products.”

