Diesel upturn helps to push used car market into growth

John Wood

Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling used car model (Photo: )

The UK’s used car market increased by 0.9% in the third quarter of this year after nine straight quarters of decline, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 2,076,382 transactions took place between July and September, 18,925 more than the same period in 2018.

Demand for diesel models was up 1.4% in the quarter with 858,442 changing hands, while petrol sales were flat with a 0.2% drop. Plug-in electric and hybrid models were up 13.0%, totalling 37,589 units and increasing their share of sales to 1.8% compared with 1.6% in the

The stronger in the third quarter’s performance was not sufficient to offset declines in the previous two quarters, with 51,785 fewer transactions in the first nine months of the year and the market down 0.8%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “This growth, following a prolonged period of decline, is encouraging and it’s great to see a growing appetite for plug-in and hybrid models as they start to filter down to the used market. However, ongoing economic uncertainty and growing confusion over local clean air zones make it difficult to predict the future.

“To make meaningful environmental gains, we need to get more of the latest, lowest emitting cars on to our roads replacing older ones quickly – and that means delivering the right conditions and policies to give new and used buyers confidence to invest in the vehicles that best suit their driving needs and budgets.”

