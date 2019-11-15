Vape brand opens concessions inside Euro Garages sites

John Wood

Vape brand Vape Dinner Lady has opened its first chain of concession stores inside Euro Garages service stations.

The first phase of the new store formats have opened in more than 14 locations and provide consumers with a full range of vape e-liquids, devices and accessories.

Vape Dinner Lady chief marketing officer John Taylor said: “Opening a range of concession stores in forecourt services stations makes sense for both retailers and consumers alike.

“Demand for quality vape products has grown significantly in recent years as consumers switch from cigarettes to vaping, which is regarded by Public Health England as being 95% less harmful than smoking tobacco.

“Our new concession store formats bring first mover advantage for retailers. They fill the gap left by reducing sales of cigarettes and make it easy for consumers to shop a wide range of products in both Vape and CBD.”

The launch is part of a new partnership with Euro Garages parent company EG Group, which saw the new concession store formats open at forecourts in Burnley, Bolton, Warren, Stevenage, Ramsbottom, Three Arches, Snowhill, Cannock, Oval and Weld Blundell and more are due to be rolled out.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: