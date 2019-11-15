Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Vape brand opens concessions inside Euro Garages sites

John Wood · 15 November, 2019
A Euro Garages vape store

Vape brand Vape Dinner Lady has opened its first chain of concession stores inside Euro Garages service stations.

The first phase of the new store formats have opened in more than 14 locations and provide consumers with a full range of vape e-liquids, devices and accessories.

Vape Dinner Lady chief marketing officer John Taylor said: “Opening a range of concession stores in forecourt services stations makes sense for both retailers and consumers alike.

“Demand for quality vape products has grown significantly in recent years as consumers switch from cigarettes to vaping, which is regarded by Public Health England as being 95% less harmful than smoking tobacco.

“Our new concession store formats bring first mover advantage for retailers. They fill the gap left by reducing sales of cigarettes and make it easy for consumers to shop a wide range of products in both Vape and CBD.”

The launch is part of a new partnership with Euro Garages parent company EG Group, which saw the new concession store formats open at forecourts in Burnley, Bolton, Warren, Stevenage, Ramsbottom, Three Arches, Snowhill, Cannock, Oval and Weld Blundell and more are due to be rolled out.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in n...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Platinum Retail pre-tax profits treble as...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News