Sewell on the go celebrates 30th anniversary with promotion

John Wood · 15 November, 2019
Sewell on the go's Sutton site
Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a promotion at the store where it all started.

When Sutton Service Station was opened in 1989 it was the group’s first store and also the first 24-hour petrol station in the region.

Thirty years on the group has grown to 13 forecourts across Hull and East Riding, all serving their communities 24/7 365 days of the year,  it has won the Forecourt Trader of the Year Award twice, for its Chanterlands and South Cave sites, and is currently ranked 19th in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies.

In recognition of the contribution customers have made to the growth of the group, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, it is giving customers at its Sutton store the chance to win a prize each day this month.

Winners will be chosen at random to receive a £30 gift card to spend in any Sewell on the go store.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “We’re proud to have been at the heart of the community in Sutton for 30 years.

“This store is where it all began for us and we’ve been proud to give it a bit of a facelift recently so that it’s still looking fresh at 30!

“Our birthday celebrations are about giving something back to our loyal customers as just a small token of gratitude for letting us into their lives.”

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

