Euro Garages schemes approved at both ends of country· 15 November, 2019
Euro Garages has been granted planning permission for a petrol station development in East Lothian in Scotland, while a company owned by its founders has also won conditional approval for a larger development at Bridgwater, Somerset, comprising a petrol station and business units.
The Scottish scheme is at Haddington on the site of a former commerce park and Oaktree Petrol Filling Station, although these uses ceased a decade ago and the buildings on the site have been demolished.
Euro Garages’ plans comprise a forecourt with a canopy above and a shop with a pitched roof together with 12 parking spaces including two charging points for electric vehicles.
The officer’s report for the planning committee noted the council was also currently considering a planning application on an adjacent site for three retail units, two restaurant/cafes with external seating areas and one drive-thru unit.
At Bridgwater the development is being carried out by Monte Blackburn, which has two directors, the founders of Euro Garages Mohsin and Zuber Issa.
That scheme is for a petrol filling station and two drive-thru units at Dunball roundabout near junction 23 of the M5.
In addition, Monte Blackburn was granted outline planning permission for up to 2,421sq m of offices, light industrial units or warehouses.
