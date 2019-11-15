Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages schemes approved at both ends of country

John Wood · 15 November, 2019
Euro Garages logo close-up

Euro Garages has been granted planning permission for a petrol station development in East Lothian in Scotland, while a company owned by its founders has also won conditional approval for a larger development at Bridgwater, Somerset, comprising a petrol station and business units.

The Scottish scheme is at Haddington on the site of a former commerce park and Oaktree Petrol Filling Station, although these uses ceased a decade ago and the buildings on the site have been demolished.

Euro Garages’ plans comprise a forecourt with a canopy above and a shop with a pitched roof together with 12 parking spaces including two charging points for electric vehicles.

The officer’s report for the planning committee noted the council was also currently considering a planning application on an adjacent site for three retail units, two restaurant/cafes with external seating areas and one drive-thru unit.

At Bridgwater the development is being carried out by Monte Blackburn, which has two directors, the founders of Euro Garages Mohsin and Zuber Issa.

That scheme is for a petrol filling station and two drive-thru units at Dunball roundabout near junction 23 of the M5.

In addition, Monte Blackburn was granted outline planning permission for up to 2,421sq m of offices, light industrial units or warehouses.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in n...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Platinum Retail pre-tax profits treble as...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News