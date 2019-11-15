Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yorkshire forecourt

John Wood

The Co-op has reopened its petrol filling station and food store on Darlington Road in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, following a £1.7m overhaul which has seen replacement of tanks, pumps and signage.

The filling station and store, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, now offers a range of fresh foods, hot food, food-to-go, meal ideas, wines and Costa coffee.

It is also set to bring a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they swipe their card when buying own-brand products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Andy Brown, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in our Darlington Road petrol station store. It is our aim to establish our stores at the heart of local life and make a difference in our local communities.

“The store will have a great new look and manager Kirsten Darbyson and the team look forward to welcoming the community. It’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.”

