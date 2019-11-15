Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yorkshire forecourt

John Wood · 15 November, 2019
co-op Northallerton

The Co-op has reopened its petrol filling station and food store on Darlington Road in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, following a £1.7m overhaul which has seen replacement of tanks, pumps and signage.

The filling station and store, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, now offers a range of fresh foods, hot food, food-to-go, meal ideas, wines and Costa coffee.

It is also set to bring a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they swipe their card when buying own-brand products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Andy Brown, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in our Darlington Road petrol station store. It is our aim to establish our stores at the heart of local life and make a difference in our local communities.

“The store will have a great new look and manager Kirsten Darbyson and the team look forward to welcoming the community. It’s all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want, need and care about, conveniently.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in n...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Platinum Retail pre-tax profits treble as...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News