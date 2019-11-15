Mini Babybel offer Mini Melters with limited edition packs

John Wood

Mini Babybel is bolstering its cheese snack range with the introduction of limited-edition packs featuring Babybel Mini Melters.

The reusable Mini Melters will come as a free-with-purchase extra, included in both Mini Babybel 6 and 12 net formats across Original and Light ranges.

Gaelle Vernet, group brand manager, said: “Mini Babybel is already a beacon brand, ranking number one for top of mind, spontaneous and prompted awareness with both parents and young adults.

“The limited edition launch of Babybel Mini Melters for winter is set to inspire further usage and drive volume by offering a fun new way to enjoy the number one cheese snack format. Set to appeal to adults and kids alike, Mini Melters offer a new way to enjoy Mini Babybel’s natural cheese with no added colours or preservatives this winter.”

The launch of Babybel Mini Melters will be supported with marketing investment including shopper activations alongside online and TV advertising on key programmes.

