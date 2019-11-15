Kettle Chips sponsors chef's Saturday morning TV show

John Wood

Kettle Chips has announced it will be sponsoring chef James Martin’s Saturday Morning TV show, broadcasting 10 unique and foodie idents.

The idents have been designed to demonstrate Kettle Chips’ chef-created seasoning and commitment to real food ingredients. They will support both the wider range and feature a number of product launches throughout the year.

Kizzy Beckett, senior brand manager at Kettle, said: “This is an incredibly exciting sponsorship for the Kettle Chips brand. We have always been committed to sourcing real ingredients when developing our seasonings, an ethos which aligns perfectly to the programme.

“We can’t wait to share Saturday mornings with the nation, keeping consumers up to date with the many exciting new product launches we have coming throughout next year.”

