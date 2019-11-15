Mars Wrigley introduces vegan versions of Galaxy

John Wood

Galaxy has become the first major milk chocolate brand to offer a vegan alternative.

The vegan recipe uses hazelnut paste to create the signature characteristics of Galaxy and there are three flavours: smooth orange, caramel and sea salt, caramelised hazelnut.

The bars are encased in a widely recyclable card sleeve and clear compostable film.

Kerry Cavanaugh, marketing director at Mars Wrigley UK, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing these delicious treats to Galaxy’s range using a vegan recipe that doesn’t compromise on the brand’s signature smooth and creamy characteristics.

“Wherever you look you can’t avoid the vegan buzz in the UK. Even though vegan treats are currently only worth £10m in a £4bn chocolate market, we think that by introducing Galaxy, one of the UK’s best-known brands, there is huge opportunity for the category to grow.”

Mars Wrigley has been working closely with The Vegan Society on the launch and their logo appears on the packs. Abigail Stevens, trademark marketing manager at The Vegan Society, said: “We are delighted that Galaxy, such a well-known brand, is entering the vegan market and offering more choice, and even more excited that there are three delicious flavours to choose from.”

