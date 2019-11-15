Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Coca-Cola brings back Christmas Truck Tour

John Wood · 15 November, 2019

Coca-Cola has announced the return of its Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

The Coca-Cola Truck will visit 19 stops nationwide before making its final stop in London on Sunday 15 December.

This year Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis – the national homelessness charity, which is now in its 52nd year.

Coca-Cola will donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour, with funds going to Crisis to help people out of homelessness. The initiative not only aims to help the charity, but also encourage recycling as part of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goal to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2025 in Western Europe.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, commented: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

“While Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season, so we’re really pleased to partner with Crisis and while guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can, they’ll be helping to support an amazing charity.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Crisis, said: “Everyone in our society should have a safe and secure home. But right now, many people are denied this basic human need. None of us should be facing the prospect of a Christmas without a home.

“We know that ending homelessness is absolutely possible. We’re delighted to be working with Coca-Cola throughout its iconic Christmas Truck Tour and receiving a donation that will help us to continue to be there for the people that need us, both at Christmas and all year round.”

