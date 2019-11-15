Imperial Tobacco launches combi pouch format for Riverstone

John Wood

Imperial Tobacco is claiming an industry first as it has launched a new combi pouch format for Riverstone, saying it is the first combi pouch to hit the UK market.

The Riverstone Combi Pouch has an RRP of £11.00 and contains 30g of easy-to-roll tobacco and 60 papers and 60 filters.

Chris Street, market manager UK at Imperial Tobacco, commented: “Our research shows that the handy box formats currently available on the market tend to compress the tobacco inside, making it difficult to separate and roll.

“We are addressing this issue head on with the launch of our new combi pouch solution. As the first brand to bring to market such an innovative packaging solution, we’re confident this latest launch for Riverstone will attract even more interest and sales from adult smokers looking for great quality RYO tobacco at an affordable price.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: