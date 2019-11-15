Delice de France previews new retail solutions

John Wood

Independent bakery specialist Delice de France is unveiling plans to strengthen its offer in the convenience retail channel following its management buyout from Aryzta Group.

Delice de France CEO Thierry Cacaly said the company’s retail solutions, including three new concepts exclusively for the convenience channel, would enable its retail partners to capitalise on emerging trends in the UK’s dynamic food and drink to go market.

“As convenience retailers are looking for new profit drivers in an increasingly competitive trading environment, and on-the-move consumers are actively seeking new and innovative food solutions, we’re confident that our new retail concepts will provide shopkeepers with the product range and quality they need to strengthen their food to go offer,” he said.

Launching from Spring 2020, Delice de France’s three new retail will be:

• Delice To Go – Providing a dedicated ‘food to go’ solution for consumers on the move, this range will also focus on healthier options including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free products at a mid-market price point for consumers;

• Petit Delice – Offering a top quality in-store bakery solution, the Petit Delice range comprises a range of classic Delice de France bakery items focusing on speciality breads, innovative viennoiserie and sweet bakery treats;

• Delice Direct – This frozen bakery solution enables convenience retailers who don’t have enough space for ovens to offer customers a range of premium bakery products including speciality breads, viennoiserie, pastries and cookie pucks for bake-at-home convenience.

“With research showing that an in-store bakery can result in more than £81,000 worth of additional business, and increasing hot food-to go-penetration by just 1% adding more than £23,000 to the average convenience store, we’re confident that our new retail concepts will be a major profit contributor to convenience retailing,” added Cacaly.

“We’ll be supporting the roll-out of the new concepts with tailored point-of-sale material and field-based sales support, to ensure that retailers have all the information and assets they need to make the most of this opportunity.”

In addition to its bakery offering, Delice de France will continue to promote its Seattle’s Best Coffee, offering retailers a branded coffee on-the-go solution, with either profit share or rental options available.

