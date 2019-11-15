AI helps to improve the customer experience

AI helps to improve the customer experience15 November, 2019
Circle K Ireland has announced a partnership with AI-driven personalisation platform specialist Intouch.com, aimed at re-inventing the in-store customer experience. Intouch.com is installing self-service kiosks in 30 Circle K stores, including high-footfall motorway sites Gorey, Athlone and Kill North. The platform is designed to automate the process for customers to provide feedback on their shopping journey and register for a fuel card or for the Play Or Park loyalty programme.
Additional technology will allow Circle K to use AI to recommend relevant products and promotions in real time to their customers as they shop. The system includes self-learnings, allowing it to improve as it goes.
Paul Dixon, senior director of retail sales and operations at Circle K Ireland, said: "We are delighted to partner with Intouch.com to bring a new experience to sites across the country, making Circle K fuel card registration or playing your points easier than ever in store."
020 3627 4776www.intouch.com
