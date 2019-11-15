SAFEtember initiative helps TSG UK staff

Forecourt services and equipment supplier TSG UK ran an initiative throughout September, called SAFEtember.

Each week it covered four key topics: Health and Wellbeing, Respiratory Illness, Mental Health and Driving Safety.

Neil Farmer, HSSE manager at TSG UK, said: "Although the health and safety message is clear throughout our sites and in our daily communication with our teams, our aim for SAFEtember was to get in front of every employee and ensure they understood our commit-ment to health and safety and our motto of 'Go Home Safe' which is exactly what it did. Part of the Respiratory Illness discussions highlighted issues at work, but also that these measures apply when you're at home, and Driving Safety focused on our drive to and from work, when we're more likely to 'switch off' and not follow procedures that are enforced at work."

Dave Hill, HSSE manager and mental health First Aider at TSG UK, added: "During our SAFEtember roadshows, mental health and health and wellbeing were heavily focused upon. We highlighted symptoms, encouraged conversation and helped our employees to understand that they're not alone."

