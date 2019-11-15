DFS joins with Chargepoint for North American push

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has announced an alliance in North America with ChargePoint, one of the biggest EV charging companies active in the UK. The collaboration will add DC fast chargers, Level 2 (L2) AC chargers and fleet chargers to the DFS product portfolio in North America.

ChargePoint claims to have the world's largest EV charging network, having recently announced that it has passed 100,000 places to charge across its global network. "As the transition to electric mobility continues to accelerate, partnerships with companies like DFS are key to expanding access to charging ," said Scott Miller, ChargePoint's vice president of global sales.

0333 332 1230www.chargepoint.com