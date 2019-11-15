Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

GripHero's nozzle-mounted hand protection cuts plastic waste

15 November, 2019

GripHero, the developer of the world's first fuel nozzle-mounted hand-protection dispenser, has has succeeded in cutting hand protection related plastic waste on forecourts by an average of 55%.

The news follows a detailed study of forecourts using its dispensers to determine how they performed in comparison to conventional glove dispensers. The research compared the average amount of hand protection used with and without GripHero. This showed a 55% reduction due to GripHero's ability to dispense just one item of hand protection at a time and prevent wind-related 'blow-outs'.

GripHero calculates that for every 300 forecourts, 44.9 million items of hand protection are used each year via conventional dispensers; equivalent to 43 tonnes of single-use plastic. By comparison, GripHero, which uses an average of 17.5% less plastic in the manufacture of its hand protection, reduces single use plastic waste by up to 60%, resulting in a reduction of 25 tonnes per year, per 300 forecourts. With over 8,400 forecourts across the UK, GripHero has the potential to remove up to 490 tonnes of unnecessary single-use hand-protection waste per year.

01837 811035 www.griphero.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in n...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Platinum Retail pre-tax profits treble as...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News