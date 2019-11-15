Durapipe's new PLX Electrical Conduit aims to protect cables from fuel spillages

Durapipe UK has added an electrical conduit solution to its PLX portfolio which it claims is an industry first. PLX Electrical Conduit is an external barrier pipe that protects conveyed cables from potential fuel spillages and leaks within forecourt applications.

Unlike existing options, which comprise an internal barrier, the new PLX conduit is specifically designed to prevent any fuel from entering the pipework from the external environment.

The new PLX Electrical Conduit has a double bonded five-layer construction, which comprises an internal black polyethylene (PE) host pipe and an impermeable aluminium barrier, which stops the ingress of any contaminants that may be present in the ground, and an outer orange PE protection layer, along with two adhesive tie layers.

The conduit can be jointed using both compression fittings and electrofusion fittings. Durapipe also says the rigid nature of the product helps aid installation when utilising pipe coils.

