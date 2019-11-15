Mariah Carey headlines Walkers' festive promotional push

Walkers is launching its biggest ever festive on-pack promotion and marketing campaign. Featuring global superstar Mariah Carey, the promotion is running across the Walkers core range and gives shoppers the chance to win prizes every hour.

Shoppers have the chance to win top prizes, including game consoles, designer headphones, cash and even festive socks. Consumers can find out if they have won instantly by visiting www.walkers.co.uk/christmas.

Walkers' core range comprises 32.5g bags, 50g Grab Bags, 75g price-marked packs, six-pack (variety), 12-pack (variety), 175g sharing bag and 36-box (variety) in Ready Salted, Cheese & Onion, Salt & Vinegar and Prawn Cocktail flavours.

Brand owner PepsiCo says Mariah Carey is the perfect Christmas icon to be the face of Walkers as this festive season marks 25 years since the first release of her hit record All I Want For Christmas.

Wayne Newton, Walkers head of marketing, said: "The festive season is the biggest sales opportunity of the year, particularly for the savoury snacks category, worth £645m and growing at 6.5% year-on-year (Nielsen data). The new on-pack promotion will help retailers cut through during the largest sales period of the year and will attract shoppers with over 3,500 must-have prizes up for grabs, from a brand they can trust."

The activity will be supported with a heavyweight marketing campaign, including TV, digital and in-store activity across November and December.

In addition, Walkers is bringing back its Pigs in Blankets and Turkey & Stuffing Christmas dinner flavours. And for 2019, £1 price-marked packs join the line-up.

Also available are two multipacks: Christmas dinner for sprout lovers which includes Brussels Sprouts, Turkey & Stuffing and Pigs in Blankets; and Christmas dinner for sprout haters which has Glazed Ham, Turkey & Stuffing and Cheese & Cranberry flavours.

0118 930 6666www.pepsico.co.uk