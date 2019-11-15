Jelly Belly extends Harry Potter range for Christmas

Jelly Belly extends Harry Potter range for Christmas15 November, 2019
Jelly Belly has extended its popular Harry Potter range in time for Christmas. New products include the Voldemort Wand (made of chocolate, with a spell sheet included), rrp £9.80; the Hogwarts Ticket Chocolate Bar 42g, rrp £4.40; Magical Sweets 59g, rrp £3.07; the Knight Bus 112g, rrp £16; and Crest Tins (one for each Hogwarts house), rrp £4.50. The triple-decker Knight Bus contains sweets and can be re-used as a piggy bank.
0800 018 4416www.jellybelly.co.uk
