Vegan mince pie tart joins Aryzta line up

New from Aryzta is a Vegan Mince Pie Tart, comprising a vegan pastry shell filled with mincemeat and topped with a golden nutty crumble.

Also available are the Turkey & Chardonnay Slice and the Christmas Cracker Roll, which has all the Christmas dinner favourites wrapped in a butter pastry with a sage crumb topping.

0844 499 3311www.aryztafoodsolutions.co.uk