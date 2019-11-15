Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Stocking fillers that can keep kids on car journeys occupied

15 November, 2019

Keeping children occupied on long journeys can be difficult; it's okay if parents have a premium model car equipped with the latest entertainment systems or families have iPads etc but not everyone does, which is where traditional toys come in. Hornby Hobbies has the answer with a range of toys which, although can be stocked all year round, would make great stocking fillers as we head towards Christmas.

The new Corgi Chunkies range includes a Farm Tractor with a working clamp and a Fire Truck with a working ladder.

Designed with little hands in mind, the range has been endorsed as 'Recommended' by the Good Toy Guide and multiple models in the range have won DadsNet Toy Awards.

Manufactured by British die-cast brand, Corgi, durability is the key element of the range that offers toy vehicles in a multitude of categories including emergency response, military and farming. Every model has free rolling wheels and many, as mentioned, have interactive features such as extendable ladders, tow bars, ploughs and tippers.

Suitable for children aged three-plus, they are recommended for three to six-year olds. Rrp is £6.99 and they deliver a minimum profit on return of 33%.

Hornby Hobbies is currently offering buy-in deals on free-standing display units containing 96 toys.

Also available is the Airfix Quickbuild range which includes the Quickbuild Spitfire and Quickbuild McLaren.

The Airfix brand is of course known for its great models, which are popular with all ages. However, as some can be tricky, for younger kids there is the Airfix Quickbuild range of simple, snap together models suitable as an introduction to modelling for kids, or as a bit of construction fun for the more experienced modeller.

There is no glue required and no paint, meaning no mess and the models are quick and simple to build in minutes even in the car. Boxes include details of the actual cars and planes these kits are modelled on, so are educational too. Suitable for those aged five upwards, the rrp for the Airfix Quickbuilds is £12.99 and retailers are required to order six at a time.

01843 233525 www.hornbyhobbies.co.uk

Digital Edition

