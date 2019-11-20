Police appeal for information after forecourt burglary

John Wood

Officers from Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a St Helens petrol station reported on the morning of Saturday 16 November.

At 5.55am, officers were called to Caldo Service Station, on Jubits Lane, to reports of a burglary in which cigarettes and cash were stolen. It is believed that the offence took place at about 4am.

CCTV, forensic and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Detective chief inspector Craig Sumner said: “This offence has caused massive damage, distress and inconvenience to a business, and we are determined to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

“We're keen to speak to anyone with information, or who was passing the location around this time on Saturday morning. What you saw, heard or know may be the key to our investigation so come forward and we will take action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 19100670043 or they can pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: