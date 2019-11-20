Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ford unveils all-electric Mustang with claimed range of 370 miles

John Wood · 20 November, 2019
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford has unveiled an electric car with a claimed range of more than 370 miles on a single charge, in its first addition to the Mustang range for 55 years.

The Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric SUV that will be available from late 2020 in two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions, with standard and extended-range battery options.

The company said equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach E has a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (more than 370 miles) according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

The vehicle will feature ‘Phone as a Key’ technology, which uses Bluetooth to detect an owners’ smartphone as they approach, unlocking the car and allowing them to start driving without getting their phones out of their pockets or using a key fob.

Ford will provide a number of charging options at home or on the go, and the Mustang Mach E is estimated to charge from 10% to 80% in about 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast-charging station.

“The Mustang Mach-E is the start of a new era for Ford and we could not be more excited to bring it to our customers in Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “This all-new vehicle represents so much more than just zero-emission driving: it’s about stress-free experiences and total peace-of-mind for all-electric vehicle owners.”

