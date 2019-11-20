Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG applies for consent for major overhaul of site in Telford

John Wood · 20 November, 2019
MFG Walkers Clock Service Station, Donnington, Telford

The UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), has applied for planning permission for a major overhaul of its Walkers Clock Service Station, at Donnington, Telford.

The development would involve demolition of the 146sq m Londis store on the Shell-branded site and its replacement at the east of the site with a 248sq m building. A Jet wash would also be demolished and the canopy, which currently links to the store, would be cut back 4.5m to cover only the four fuel islands.

Two new HGV islands will be installed at the southern edge of the site where the shop was previously to provide a better refuelling location for HGVs.

The current car wash building will be retained and two new jet wash units will be installed next to the car wash exit road.

New parking will also be provided in front of the new shop and the existing parking bays will be used to provide four bays for charging electric vehicles.

In a Design and Access statement prepared for MFG, Wyeth Project Services said: “Overall it is considered that the proposal represents a sustainable and appropriate design, which relates directly to the site’s permitted use and to its physical and environmental context, reflecting the requirements of national and local planning policy.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.0157.70138.30126.81
East Midlands130.59139.47126.61
London131.00140.06127.56
North East129.23139.06125.25
North West129.8364.92138.07126.36
Northern Ireland127.82133.40124.44
Scotland130.4852.70137.39126.25
South East131.4769.90139.42127.48
South West130.5064.90136.17126.41
Wales129.68135.94125.44
West Midlands130.33140.40126.46
Yorkshire & Humber129.8099.90138.58126.25
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Vape brand opens concessions inside Euro...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in n...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News