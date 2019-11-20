MFG applies for consent for major overhaul of site in Telford

John Wood

The UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), has applied for planning permission for a major overhaul of its Walkers Clock Service Station, at Donnington, Telford.

The development would involve demolition of the 146sq m Londis store on the Shell-branded site and its replacement at the east of the site with a 248sq m building. A Jet wash would also be demolished and the canopy, which currently links to the store, would be cut back 4.5m to cover only the four fuel islands.

Two new HGV islands will be installed at the southern edge of the site where the shop was previously to provide a better refuelling location for HGVs.

The current car wash building will be retained and two new jet wash units will be installed next to the car wash exit road.

New parking will also be provided in front of the new shop and the existing parking bays will be used to provide four bays for charging electric vehicles.

In a Design and Access statement prepared for MFG, Wyeth Project Services said: “Overall it is considered that the proposal represents a sustainable and appropriate design, which relates directly to the site’s permitted use and to its physical and environmental context, reflecting the requirements of national and local planning policy.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: