Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP Chargemaster claims to be UK's most-used operator

John Wood · 20 November, 2019
BP Chargemaster first 150kW charger

Electric vehicle charging company BP Chargemaster claims it is now the most-used public charging infrastructure operator in the ‎UK.

It has revealed that the public charging points it operates in the UK are regularly ‎supplying more than 60 MWh (60,000 kWh) of energy per day, equating to around 1.5 ‎million miles per week of driving by electric cars. ‎

David Newton, COO of BP Chargemaster, said: “Powering around 1.5 million electric ‎miles a week makes us the most-used public charging infrastructure operator in the ‎UK and we are proud to serve thousands of electric vehicle drivers every day.‎

‎“We have seen incredible growth in the utilisation of our public charging network ‎over the past 12 months, with both the number of charging sessions and number of ‎users more than doubling, and the amount of energy supplied almost tripling. This ‎reflects the larger batteries and the longer distances being driven by the latest electric ‎vehicles.”‎

BP Chargemaster’ Polar ‎network has about 7,000 publically available charging points, including ultra-fast 150kW chargers on BP forecourts.

BP’s first 150kW forecourts are already live in London and Essex, with other ‎installations in England and Wales going live imminently, and the first sites in ‎Scotland due before the end of the year.

The company says it is ‎committed to developing the largest ultra-fast public charging network in the UK. ‎This is helping to accelerate the adoption of EVs, by making electric vehicle charging ‎fast, convenient and hassle-free.‎

The latest rapid and ultra-fast chargers on the Polar network have ‎contactless payment terminals for ease of use, with existing rapid chargers being retrofitted with the ‎technology by the middle of next year.‎

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.0157.70138.30126.81
East Midlands130.59139.47126.61
London131.00140.06127.56
North East129.23139.06125.25
North West129.8364.92138.07126.36
Northern Ireland127.82133.40124.44
Scotland130.4852.70137.39126.25
South East131.4769.90139.42127.48
South West130.5064.90136.17126.41
Wales129.68135.94125.44
West Midlands130.33140.40126.46
Yorkshire & Humber129.8099.90138.58126.25
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Vape brand opens concessions inside Euro...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News