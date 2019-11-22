Derbyshire police release CCTV stills after fuel card frauds

John Wood

Derbyshire Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with business fuel cards which were taken from lorries in Ripley and used fraudulently in petrol stations across the region.

The fuel cards, and two sat navs, were stolen from vehicles parked in a yard off High Holborn Road sometime between Friday 18 October and Sunday 20 October.

The cards were used a number of times shortly afterwards at service stations at Markham Vale, Derby, Uttoxeter and Tamworth.

Police officers believe the man pictured in the CCTV stills may be able to help with their inquiries.

They are asking anyone who recognises the man in the pictures, or who has any information which they think could help, to get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting the reference number 19*561419 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Neil Wilson.

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

• phone on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

