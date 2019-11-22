Roadchef opens McDonald's drive-thru at services on A1· 22 November, 2019
Motorway service area operator Roadchef has introduced what it describes as the first McDonald’s drive-thru to be located on the UK motorway network. The new Drive Thru opened at Roadchef Durham, located on the A1 at junction 61.
The new drive-thru has created 20 jobs in the area, including trained crew members, customer service and management roles.
A dine-in option is also available at the service area, which includes WHSmith and Costa outlets and a Days Inn Hotel.
Aga Edwards, site director at Roadchef Durham, said: “We’re thrilled to now be able to offer our customers the option of a drive-thru McDonald’s at Roadchef Durham, offering an incredibly convenient option for those on the go. Whether passing through on a daily commute or taking a break from a long journey, we provide a quick and easy place to grab a coffee or a meal for the whole family.”
Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO, added: “We are very excited to announce the opening of the first McDonald’s drive-thru at a motorway services, right here in the North East. Our team put a lot of time and resources into making our facilities the very best they can be for customers, ensuring we are able to de-stress and delight road users across the country.”
