Asda cuts fuel prices by 2ppl and is followed by Sainsbury's

John Wood · 22 November, 2019
Asda's Tonypandy filling station

Asda has cut its petrol and diesel prices 2ppl, to their lowest prices since April, from today (Friday November 22).

The cut means its customers will pay no more than 119.7ppl for petrol and 123.7ppl for diesel.

Asda senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “With Christmas just around the corner, we’re pleased to be able lower the cost of fuel and pass these savings on to our customers.”

Following the announcement Sainsbury’s said it too would be cutting 2ppl from diesel and petrol prices from Saturday.

Sainsbury’s fuel buyer Matthew Doherty said: “We know Christmas is a really important time for customers and in the busy festive period we are committed to helping them live well for less, whether they’re stocking up on groceries or refuelling their cars.

“That’s why we’re dropping the price of diesel and unleaded petrol by up to 2ppl across every single one of our forecourts from Sunday. Whether in store or at the pumps, customers know they will get fantastic value with Sainsbury’s.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.0157.70138.30126.81
East Midlands130.59139.47126.61
London131.00140.06127.56
North East129.23139.06125.25
North West129.8364.92138.07126.36
Northern Ireland127.82133.40124.44
Scotland130.4852.70137.39126.25
South East131.4769.90139.42127.48
South West130.5064.90136.17126.41
Wales129.68135.94125.44
West Midlands130.33140.40126.46
Yorkshire & Humber129.8099.90138.58126.25
