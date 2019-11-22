Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Bisto brings back its community table competition

John Wood · 22 November, 2019

Premier Foods is bringing back its Bisto Community Table competition, which gives one retailer the chance to win a fully funded catered meal for their community.

Premier Foods will also be giving away five cases of Bisto gravy to the winning retailer so local families and friends can continue getting together over the dinner table throughout winter.

Steve Kelly, convenience channel director at Premier Foods, commented: “For so many retailers, community engagement and building a rapport with local customers is key to success. 89% of retailers see their shop as being at the heart of the community, so the Bisto Community Table competition is a great way for retailers to give something back to their local community and loyal customers, creating their own event to bring people together.”

Samir Patel of Malcolm News in south-east London won the inaugural Bisto Community Table competition last year, and said: “Almost all of my customers are the same, day in day out, and you realise that some people are lonely, particularly the older generation. It was great, with the support of Bisto, to see them chat and have fun with other people from the local community.”

To enter, retailers need to send a postcard with their name, store name, store address, fascia (if applicable) and telephone number to: Bisto Community Table, c/o Cirkle, 27 London End, Beaconsfield, HP9 2HN. Entries close at 11.59pm on 17 December. For more information and T&Cs retailers can visit

www.grocerypartners.co.uk

