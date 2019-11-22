Country Choice introduces vegan croissant to its range

John Wood

Country Choice has introduced a new frozen vegan croissant.

Made in France, the spelt and quinoa croissant is supplied fully baked and ready to thaw and serve on demand.

The newcomer offers a twist on the classic croissant and is intended to be popular with all consumers, not just vegans.

According to Ipsos Mori, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. In 2018 there were 600,000 vegans, or 1.16% of the population; 276,000 (0.46%) in 2016; and 150,000 (0.25%) in 2014.

The croissant comes in twin-packs, 14 packs to a case.

0344 8920 399

www.countrychoice.co.uk

