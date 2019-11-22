Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats relaunches Tracker bars

John Wood

Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats (MCD&T) has relaunched its Tracker bars, with a new look and improved recipe.

Tracker was launched in 1986, is claimed to be the UK’s first cereal bar. Building on this heritage, te relaunch introduces a new, contemporary look and feel for the brand.

Michelle Frost, general manager at Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treat, said: “We are really excited to be relaunching the Tracker brand, packing even more flavour into the cereal bar aisle.

In a recent survey, chocolate, nuts and caramel were ranked as the three most popular snack bar flavours – and Tracker delivers all three.”

The new look bars are available in multipacks of five from Burtons Biscuits with an RSP of £1.99.

0330 6600 196

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: