Coca-Cola prepares for Christmas with return of campaign

John Wood

Coca-Cola is aiming to get the nation in the festive spirit with the return of its Holidays Are Coming Christmas campaign and a new TV advert.

The campaign will include London buses decked out in Holidays Are Coming lights and a lenticular visual of Santa, and there will be TV and out-of-home advertising including takeovers of digital screens and spaces in travel hubs around the UK.

Simon Harrison, vice president commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “For many people, the Coca-Cola Holidays Are Coming campaign signals the start of the festive season. This year, we’ve taken the iconic and much-loved campaign and made it the biggest yet by bringing back the elements people love and adding new partnerships, activity and special moments to bring it to life in even more ways.”

