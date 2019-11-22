Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Suresite Health & Safety adds to team of assessors

John Wood · 22 November, 2019
From left: Steve Clark, Kevin McClenaghan and Steven Roberts
Two new assessors have been appointed by Suresite Health & Safety.

Kevin McClenaghan will cover North Wales and the Midlands, while Steven Roberts takes over the North West & Northumbria, following Steve Clark’s promotion to H&S manager.

NEBOSH-qualified Kevin has previously worked as a law enforcement officer and a safety and security manager.

Steven, who also holds a NEBOSH qualification, is a former field safety inspector and first responder for the fire and rescue department at the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Steve Clark said: “Kevin and Steven are two fantastic new additions to our UK and Ireland-wide network of forecourt, convenience store and vehicle workshop health & safety assessors.

“Consistently rated 5 stars on feefo, they are joining a top team.

“Steve and Kevin’s meticulous risk assessment skills combined with a keen awareness of how to deliver great customer service makes them both great assets to the company.”

01772 790901

www.suresite.co.uk

