Police inspection of car wash site finds suspected slavery victim

John Wood

A man believed to be a victim of modern slavery at a hand car wash in Warrington has been rescued by Cheshire Police, following an inspection of the premises.

On Monday November 25, officers from Warrington’s Hidden Harm Team along with partner agencies – including Warrington Borough Council and the Home Office – visited three premises in the town to identify potential victims.

The operation identified a 20-year-old man as being a potential victim. Police say he was taken to a place of safety.

Two other men were served a referral notice in relation to working illegally.

The activity came as part of a national week of action to safeguard vulnerable adults.

Detective constable Danielle Fildes, from the Hidden Harm Team, said: “Although we regularly undertake these operations it is an opportunity to highlight how we carry out checks in order to identify anyone who may be at risk of modern slavery and that the standard of conditions are within the law.

“Working alongside our partners we were able to engage with those who worked at the car washes and identify a man who we believe may be a victim of modern slavery.

"He has now been taken away from the premises and to a place of safety.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: