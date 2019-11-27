Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police inspection of car wash site finds suspected slavery victim

John Wood · 27 November, 2019
Washing a car by hand

A man believed to be a victim of modern slavery at a hand car wash in Warrington has been rescued by Cheshire Police, following an inspection of the premises.

On Monday November 25, officers from Warrington’s Hidden Harm Team along with partner agencies – including Warrington Borough Council and the Home Office – visited three premises in the town to identify potential victims.

The operation identified a 20-year-old man as being a potential victim. Police say he was taken to a place of safety.

Two other men were served a referral notice in relation to working illegally.

The activity came as part of a national week of action to safeguard vulnerable adults.

Detective constable Danielle Fildes, from the Hidden Harm Team, said: “Although we regularly undertake these operations it is an opportunity to highlight how we carry out checks in order to identify anyone who may be at risk of modern slavery and that the standard of conditions are within the law.

“Working alongside our partners we were able to engage with those who worked at the car washes and identify a man who we believe may be a victim of modern slavery.

"He has now been taken away from the premises and to a place of safety.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.6490.00138.09126.35
East Midlands130.11139.00126.21
London130.8362.23139.25127.23
North East128.74137.93124.80
North West129.3465.40138.32125.80
Northern Ireland127.6264.90131.10123.80
Scotland130.11137.41125.55
South East131.24138.93127.25
South West130.0963.90136.99126.04
Wales129.32134.86124.89
West Midlands130.07137.62126.17
Yorkshire & Humber129.48138.66125.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Forecourt store's move to Nisa sparks upt...

Roadchef opens McDonald's drive-thru at s...

BP Chargemaster claims to be UK's most-us...

Asda cuts fuel prices by 2ppl and is foll...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News