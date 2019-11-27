Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Robber threatens forecourt cashier with a knife

John Wood · 27 November, 2019
police tape

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary investigating a robbery at a petrol station in Ellesmere Port are appealing for information and footage from members of the public.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Friday 22 November when a man entered the BP garage on Overpool Road and threatened an employee with a knife.

She was stood behind the counter and the robber demanded that she put cash in a blue plastic carrier bag.

He then fled with the cash along Overpool Road in the direction of Sutton Way.

The offender is described as white, aged approximately in his early 20s and around 5’ 8” tall. He was slim and was wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers, a black coat with the hood up and gloves.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and saw anything, or has dashcam footage that may help their investigation, to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offender is.

Detective constable Nadine Sturgess, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a terrifying incident that has understandably left the victim extremely shaken up.

“I would like to reassure the community that it is believed to be an isolated incident and we are determined to establish the identity of the offender and bring him to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who was in the area and believes they may have seen the offender, either before the robbery or as he was fleeing the area on foot, to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port Police Station.

“The same goes for anyone who thinks they may know who the offender is or have dashcam footage of him.”

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 570920, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.6490.00138.09126.35
East Midlands130.11139.00126.21
London130.8362.23139.25127.23
North East128.74137.93124.80
North West129.3465.40138.32125.80
Northern Ireland127.6264.90131.10123.80
Scotland130.11137.41125.55
South East131.24138.93127.25
South West130.0963.90136.99126.04
Wales129.32134.86124.89
West Midlands130.07137.62126.17
Yorkshire & Humber129.48138.66125.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Forecourt store's move to Nisa sparks upt...

Roadchef opens McDonald's drive-thru at s...

BP Chargemaster claims to be UK's most-us...

Asda cuts fuel prices by 2ppl and is foll...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News