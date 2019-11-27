Robber threatens forecourt cashier with a knife

John Wood

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary investigating a robbery at a petrol station in Ellesmere Port are appealing for information and footage from members of the public.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Friday 22 November when a man entered the BP garage on Overpool Road and threatened an employee with a knife.

She was stood behind the counter and the robber demanded that she put cash in a blue plastic carrier bag.

He then fled with the cash along Overpool Road in the direction of Sutton Way.

The offender is described as white, aged approximately in his early 20s and around 5’ 8” tall. He was slim and was wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers, a black coat with the hood up and gloves.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and saw anything, or has dashcam footage that may help their investigation, to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offender is.

Detective constable Nadine Sturgess, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a terrifying incident that has understandably left the victim extremely shaken up.

“I would like to reassure the community that it is believed to be an isolated incident and we are determined to establish the identity of the offender and bring him to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who was in the area and believes they may have seen the offender, either before the robbery or as he was fleeing the area on foot, to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port Police Station.

“The same goes for anyone who thinks they may know who the offender is or have dashcam footage of him.”

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 570920, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

